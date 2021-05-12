Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REDDYSAMEERA VIDEO: Sameera Reddy's tips to tackle post-Covid weakness

Sameera Reddy on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a few tips on how to battle the weakness that follows after a person recovers from Covid-19. The actress recently tested negative after battling the virus over a few days last month.

"Post COVID recovery tips that have helped me especially with the weakness. Please feel free to share anything that has helped you too. How to tackle post covid weakness?" she wrote on Instagram.

She also shared her list of essentials: "Coconut water, Dates / Kala jamun, Soaked almonds /raisins overnight, Amla / lime juice, fresh fruit, Add Jaggery & ghee after meals, No refined / processed foods, Eat wholesome foods like pulses, khitchdi with veggies, Sleep sleep sleep, Controlled screen time esp before sleep, Slow walks, no intense workout, Take sunlight for 15 mins, Pranayama ,shravasana, deep breathing."

"It's ok to feel emotional. Share your feelings. Most imp take time to heal. This definitely helped me. Get well soon. Stay strong #healthiswealth #covid #recovery," she added.

On Friday, Sameera shared her fitness video on Instagram to urge people to try and stay fit as they recover from Covid.She posted a video of her and her kids, Hans and Nyra, working out. The three of them can be seen dancing and jumping in the video. She also spoke about how the kids are keeping her busy.

"Are you staying fit? Keep moving! Stay focused! You can do this #fitnessfriday One week post COVID recovery. Slow and steady but with fun and positive attitude. The kids are keeping me my toes. I have to take it easy with slow walks and light yoga. But this is a reminder to keep going with your fitness goals. Whatever they maybe! #fitnessmotivation #friday #messymama #naughtynyra #happyhans," she posted.

Sameera Reddy and her family had tested positive for the virus recently and are in recovery mode.