Video of Nick Jonas fixing Priyanka Chopra's gown at BBMAs' red carpet wins hearts, watch here

There's something about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas that makes fans go weak in their knees. The two are adorable together and their public appearances are nothing less than a treat to their fans. Recently the duo took the style quotient high with their red carpet look at the Billboard Music Awards. Priyanka wore a thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline and a custom Dolce Gabbana ensemble. She teamed the golden ensemble with a thick belt and Bulgari jewels. Nick, on the other hand, donned a designer number from Fendi.

However, it wasn't only their vogue ensembles that made heads turn but a little PDA moment too. In a video, which is being widely shared across fan pages, Priyanka can be seen posing for the paparazzi, when Nick decides to join her too. As he leans forward to give her a kiss, he accidentally stepped on the edge of the actress' gown. Without wasting a moment Nick quickly bent over to help his wife fix it. The whole moment was recorded by the photographers stationed at the award function and it has now surfaced on the internet. Take a look:

Fans are loving the moment and can't stop appreciating, Nickyanka, as they lovingly call the couple. While an Instagram user called them couple goals, another said, "they are so adorable." Several others reacted to the clip by dropping heart and fire emojis on the post.

Apart from this, the duo also treated their fans with some intimate pictures from the award function. "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much," Priyanka wrote while sharing a picture with Nick.

For the unversed, Priyanka was one of the presenters at the Billboard Music Awards while her husband performed at the music awards and hosted the ceremony. According to reports, Nick is recovering from a cracked rib injury and the actress stepped in to help her husband and agreed to be a presenter at BBMAs.

