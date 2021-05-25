Kareena Kapoor shares stunning family pool pic on Kunal Kemmu's birthday, promises to recreate it soon

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor shares birthday post for Kunal Kemmu

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a special birthday wish for her actor brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu. The actress took to Instagram to share a throwback family photo as they enjoyed a vacation together. In the photo, the family can be seen having a great time in the pool. Besides Kareena and Kunal, it features, Kareena's actor husband Saif Ali Khan, his sister and actress Soha Ali Khan and the couples' kids Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan.

"Happy Birthday, brother in law... I promise we will recreate this picture soon... have a lovely one," she captioned the social media post.

Not just Kareena, but Saif sister Saba also wished Kunal on his special day. Sharing a throwback photo with the birthday boy and Soha, Saba wrote, "Blast from the past....Birthday wishes to my other brother! @kunalkemmu Happy Birthday."

Soha also had a special wish for Kunal. Showering love on her husband, Soha shared an adorable video of the actor with sweet moments of his life. A compilation of his childhood pics along with some rare intimate family moments the video echoes Soha's love for Kunal. "Happy Birthday kunalkemmu. Another year, another lockdown...but I am grateful for all that you are and all that you have become. They say a Gemini has two sides but you are a polygon of provocation, a prism of perfection - whatever shape you are, you complete the jigsaw that is us," she captioned the post.

On the work front, last year, Kunal was seen in the musical thriller "Malang" and the OTT-release heist comedy "Lootcase", besides the web series "Abhay 2".

