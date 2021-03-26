VIDEO: Chiranjeevi's heartfelt birthday wish for son Ram Charan, shares unseen moments

Image Source : TWITTER/@NETHRASRENU Chiranjeevi's heartfelt birthday wish for son Ram Charan, shares unseen moments

South superstar Ram Charan turned 36 today (March 27). The actor has been ruling the hearts of the people with his spectacular acting and charisma. While fans have been awaiting his next film RRR, they have also been waiting to watch him weave magic with his superstar father Chiranjeevi on the big screen in the upcoming film Acharya. The duo has already given a glimpse of the same by sharing a teaser. On Ram Charan's birthday, Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter to share a heartfelt video with many unseen moments of the father-son duo.

Chiranjeevi tweeted the video saying, "Happy Birthday My Boy." Soon after the superstar dropped the video, fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and compliments for their bond. Check out the video here-

Ahead of Ram Charan's birthday, the makers of RRR movie shared his first look from the film on Friday. The actor looks fierce in the role of Alluri Sita Ramaraju in the poster. He oozes ferocious and powerful as he poses with a bow and arrow. Sharing the first look, Ram Charan said, "Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It's my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju."

RRR is predominantly shot in Telugu and Tamil. However, it will release in multiple languages including Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Produced by DVV Danayy, the film is scheduled to release on 13 October 2021.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi are all set to share the screen space for the first time in the upcoming mega budget movie, Acharya. While the film has been in the news for sometime, this is a dream-come-true moment for Ram. Undoubtedly, this is the biggest casting coup of recent times and their pairing on screen is going to set the cash registers ringing.

Talking about the same, Ram Charan shared, "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen."

Acharya is all set to hit the screens on May 13.