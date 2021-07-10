Vicky Kaushal completes nine years in Bollywood, recalls his first audition with throwback pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal completes nine years in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal enjoys a massive fan following. The actor, who completed nine years in Hindi film industry, took to social to express gratitude. He shares a photo from one of his auditions in 2012, when he entered Bollywood. "Today, 9 years back SHUKR!" Vicky wrote alongside the photo on his Instagram story. In the picture, Vicky is seen holding an audition whiteboard wearing a white T-shirt.

Vicky Kaushal began his career as an assistant director in Anurag Kashyap's 2012 crime drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. The same year he made his screen debut with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. Three years later, he starred in a lead role in Neeraj Ghaywan's critically acclaimed and much-feted film "Masaan" where he starred alongside Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi.

The Vicky rose to prominence with roles in films like "Raazi", "Sanju", "Raman Raghav 2.0", "Lust Stories" and Anurag Kashyap-directed romance "Manmarziyaan". His defining role was in the 2019 war drama "Uri: The Surgical Strike", for which he won the National Award as Best Actor.

On the professional front, Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled "Sam Bahadur". He also has the biopic of Udham Singh, titled "Sardar Udham Singh" directed by Shoojit Sircar. The actor will also be seen in the comedy drama "Mr Lele".

The actor recently gifted himself a new 'Range rover'. Taking to his official handle, Vicky posted a picture, posing with his buddy and wrote, "Welcome Home buddy! Thank you Navnit Motors Jaguar Land Rover Mumbai, for an amazing experience. @landrover.navnit motors @landrover_in." Vicky dropped a pictorial update as he posed beside his new car, smiling ear-to-ear. He was seen looking his casual best in a rust sweatshirt paired with jeans and sneakers.