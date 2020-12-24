Varun Dhawan shares THIS hilarious BTS video of himself, Sahil Vaid dressed as nurse from Coolie No. 1

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan shares a hilarious BTS video with Sahil Vaid dressed as nurse

Donning a nurse costume, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday shared a funny behind-the-scene video into the making of the film Coolie No 1. The video posted on the Instagram handle, features Varun along with his co-actor Sahil Vaid. The duo can be seen practicing a step. Varun is dressed in pink while Sahil wore a purple-coloured 'nurse dress.'

Introducing the audience to the new characters in the film - Karishma and Kareena, Varun wrote: “Timing pakdo meet nurses Karishma and Kareena @sahilvaid24 #manojjoshi.”

The video shows Varun in a neat low ponytail. They both sing ‘Singapore ki nazar se’ as filmmaker David Dhawan instructs them. , The two are seen having hilarious banter while Manoj Joshi can also be spotted enjoying the same.

Reacting to the post, Sahil Vaid wrote: “What fun vd yaar, I miss I miss I miss.”

Earlier, actress Sara Ali Khan too posted a behind-the-scenes video of Varun Dhawan dressed as a nurse, from the set of Coolie No.1. In the Instagram video, Sara was seen standing next to Varun, who is seated on a chair and getting his wig fixed before a shot.

Introducing the hottest nurse, Varuna Dhawan to her fans, Khan said "Meet the hottest Nurse ever... Varuna Dhawan." Sara, who is standing beside him, says: "Meet Varuna Dhawan, in all her glory."

The chirpy beauty then starts to rhyme lines, making everyone laugh on the sets.

The comedy is all set to be a Christmas release and will debut on Amazon Prime. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. The David Dhawan directorial, Coolie No.1, is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name, 'Coolie No.1' starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.

Watch the trailer of the film, here: