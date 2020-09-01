Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan indulges in wrestling fantasy, shares video

Actor Varun Dhawan has indulged in wrestling fantasy in a new post on social media. In his new Instagram post, Varun, a fan of Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, channelled the spirit of The Rock, Johnson's avatar as a champion wrestler before he entered films. Varun's Instagram video is a clip from the wrestling ring with his face edited onto Johnson's body.

"If you smell........ (theme kicks in ) and I wake up," Varun commented.

Varun had previously engaged in a Twitter chat with the Hollywood actor. The Bollywood star had praised Johnson's 2019 film "Hobbs & Shaw". Johnson wrote back to him saying, "you're the best."

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is all set to judge stay-home online talent hunt showEntertainer No 1. The show will soon launch on Flipkart Video. Varun Dhawan was last seen in Street Dancer 3D, in which he shared screen space with Shraddha Kapoor. He has film such as Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan and Mr Lele in the line-up. Coolie No 1 is a remake of Varun's filmmaker father David Dhawan's original movie of the same name.

