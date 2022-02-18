'Ye kon si bimari h isko?' ask netizens after Urfi Javed steps out in body paint art | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Urfi Javed new look

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed never fails to leave people startled with her bold and unique fashion styles. Every time the actress steps out, she puts forth a new style of clothing. Urfi's name has become synonymous with bizarre fashion. On Friday, the actress once again turned heads with her never seen before avatar. Doing absolute justice to her peculiar fashion sense, Urfi was seen decked in body paint art as she wore a white pant suit.

Urfi did not just experiment with her clothes this time but also painted her body with pink and white flowers. While some of the netizens were quite impressed with her whole look, some simply bashed her. One of the users wrote, "This actually look nice." Another said, "e kon si bimari h isko." "Baksh do hume," said a user.

Take a look at Urfi's viral look and decide for yourself if it's a yay or a nay.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Urfi Javed viral look

Urfi is known to bring some bold, bizarre and weird fashion looks to the public forefront with her appearances almost every day leaving netizens wondering what is she exactly wearing. Check out some of her most talked-about looks here:

Urfi is often trolled for her unconventional outfit choices including unbuttoned pants, ripped jackets and jeans, high slit skirts, asymmetrical patterned shirts, plastic dresses, leather cut out attires to name a few.

Urfi Javed who rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss OTT has also worked in several television shows such as Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, Chandra Nandini and Kasautii Zindagii Kay among others.