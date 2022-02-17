Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed dating Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr? Their social media banter hints so!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KUNWARR Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed dating Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr?

Highlights Urfi Javed rose to fame when she participated in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT

Urfi this time has grabbed eyeballs for her relationship status with singer Kunwarr

It is being said that the two of them are dating in real life

TV celebrity Urfi Javed rose to fame when she participated in Karan Johar hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Ever since she keeps in the limelight every now and then for her bizarre fashion stylish. She steps out in the city wearing unconventional outfits, sometimes inspired by several celebrities. However, what remains constant is the trolling she receives for her choices. Well, this time, the reason why she is in the news is different. There's a buzz on the internet saying that Urfi is currently in a relationship with none other than Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr. Yes, that's true! Even though the two of them haven't accepted the fact, their recent social media banter left people in a state of thinking.

For those unversed, Urfi and Kunwarr sparked off dating rumours soon after the singer shared a picture on his Instagram handle. Featuring the two of them at a romantic spot, the photo was captioned, "There’s so much cooking up." Not only this but the same picture was shared by Urfi on her story with a caption saying, "I know you love me."

Have a look:

The two of them have not responded to the rumours as of now. However, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Kunwarr commented, "Happy V Day Urfi Jii" on one of the pictures that she posted.

Speaking about Kunwarr, he has given his voice to some hit songs like 'Bewafa,' 'Attitude.' While Urfi is all set to make her debut in Punjabi Music Industry with the upcoming song titled 'Hulchul'. Not only this but there are reports that she might also participate in Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show ‘Lock Upp’ hosted by Kangana Ranaut.