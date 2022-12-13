Urfi Javed reacts to police complaint against her; says ‘You don't have problem with men who...?’

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Urfi Javed in saree

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi recently landed in legal trouble when a written complaint was submitted against her for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media. Responding to the same, the social media influencer has now taken to her Instagram and slammed those behind the complaint.

She wrote, "I don’t know how many more police complaints against me! Wow. I am amazed how people have no problem, or any kind of objection against people who openly threaten to rape me, kill me. You have a problem with me because of my clothes but not with men who rape and murder.”

Adding to this, Urfi shared a video of her wearing an orange strapped dress with striped design and wrote, "This is me in a restaurant, please use this video as evidence in court (my only request)." The video features the song, 'tujhko mirchi lagi toh mai kya karu?' ALSO READ: Urfi Javed lands in trouble: Lawyer submits complaint against her for obscene acts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVED Urfi Javed's Instagram Story

On Friday, a formal complaint was filed against Urfi. The written applicated was submitted by lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh at Andheri police station, he said. "We received an application with this regard two days ago," the official said.

Earlier author Chetan Bhagat and Urfi Javed were at loggerheads. The duo made comments via social media and slammed each other. It started when Bhagat called her a "distraction" for boys and Urfi retaliated by calling him 'a pervert'. Although Bhagat later clarified that he'd been quoted out of context, Urfi (Uorfi) went after him, all guns blazing.

Urfi took to her Instagram Stories and shared a series of his chats that had gone viral a few years ago during the #MeToo campaign. He was then accused of sexual misconduct by author and yoga instructor Ira Trivedi. After drawing the attention of her followers to the allegations against Bhagat, Urfi reacted to the author's comment: "Guys, let's not forget how so many women accused him during #MeToo case!!"

She added that men like Bhagat only blame women and said there was no need to drag her into the conversation and make comments on the kind of clothes she chooses to wear. "Men like him will always blame women than accept their own shortcomings!! Just because you are a pervert does not mean it is the girl's fault or what she is wearing!" Urfi said.

On the professional front, Urfi is recently seen in 'Splitsvilla X4'. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, the dating-based reality show airs on MTV.

Latest Entertainment News