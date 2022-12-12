Urfi Javed lands in trouble: Lawyer submits complaint against her for obscene acts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVED Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed lands in trouble: A written complaint has been submitted against social media influencer Urfi Javed for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media, a police official said on Sunday. The written applicated was submitted by lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh at Andheri police station, he said. "We received an application with this regard two days ago," the official said.

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed's fashion choices may not get the approval of many, however, they do get the attention of many. From actors and politicians to authors, everyone has noticed her bold and risky outfits. She's been in the news for her sartorial choices ever since she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, the actress was brutally trolled when she stepped out in yet another bold outfit. Urfi was seen dressed in a completely see-through outfit. She had even covered half of her face and wore a golden choker for accessories. Before entering the venue, Urfi posed for the paps confidently.

After her videos and photos went viral on the Internet. Netizens made fun of her, saying that the dress reminded them of a mosquito net, another called it, 'alien vibes'. Some were even reminded of James Cameron's Avatar.

ALSO READ: Chetan Bhagat reacts to Urfi Javed's 'pervert' comment, clarifies about viral Whatsapp chats with women

On the professional front, Urfi is recently seen in 'Splitsvilla X4'. In one of the recent episodes, the show's host Sunny Leone complimented her saying: "Uorfi your outfit is amazing and absolutely perfect as beachwear. I love your choice of outfits and this looks fab." To this, she replied: "I am known for my unique dress sense. You can compete with me, but you can't compete with my outfit, as it is always out of anyone's imagination."

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, the dating-based reality show 'Splitsvilla X4' airs on MTV.

(With PTI inputs)

