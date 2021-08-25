Ultimate trick to calm down Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh by Mira Rajput (please hold your laughter)

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor

“Don't Angry Me,” was Akshay Kumar's punchline in Rowdy Rathore but it was Shahid Kapoor who gave it true meaning in Kabir Singh. Remember his palpable rage? The film was a topic of discussion for a long time. So much so that even after two years of its release, netizens still discuss Kabir Singh and his anger issues. Recently, when Shahid's wife Mira Rajput decided to interact with fans by hosting an Instagram session to talk about her upcoming Yoga workshop, fans asked her questions about her husband's popular on-screen character.

“Kabir Singh Zindabad," a fan retorted in the comment box. It was in a blink that the star-wife hit the ball out of the park when she gave the ultimate trick to calm down Kabir Singh. “Usse anulom vilom kee zarurat hai. Shant rahega (He needs to practice anulom vilom. It will keep him calm),” she said during the session.

For the unversed, "Kabir Singh" was a remake of the Telugu film "Arjun Reddy" and also features Kiara Advani. Shahid played Kabir Singh, an alcoholic surgeon who spirals into self-destruction when his lady love Preeti gets married to someone else. He then seeks temporary solace in a film actress named Jia. The story is influenced by Sarat Chandra's immortal "Devdas" that has been filmed multiple times in Bollywood.

After the release of the film, Kabir Singh sparked many debates across social media. With divided opinions, the films did manage to grab the limelight. Here's a glimpse of the film:

Moving ahead, Shahid will next be seen in "Jersey" along with Mrunal Thakur. "Jersey" is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the 2019 original.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.