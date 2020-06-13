Twinkle Khanna praises Dimple Kapadia's performance in Tenet: Mother hits it out of the park once again

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIMPLEKAPADIA_FANPAGE Twinkle Khanna reacts to Dimple Kapadia's performance in Tenet

Twinkle Khanna is a proud daughter after watching her mother Dimple Kapadia's performance in her upcoming Hollywood film Tenet. The actress will be making her Hollywood debut with the espionage thriller. While the release date of the film has been pushed forward, the trailer has already garnered much attention. Fans have been loving the veteran actress's performance in the film. Now just fans, director Christopher Nolan and actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh have also sung praises for Dimple Kapadia.

Sharing a news piece in which Tenet actor John David Washington has described his experience of working with Dimple and complimented her acting skills, Twinkle wrote, "Mother hits it out of the park once again!" The news piece read John saying, "There was a huge amount of excitement when we knew she was flying in and she pronounced herself very nervous. But then we heard about a rehearsal that she had with Christopher Nolan and John David Washington, and they both came away and said, ‘Well, if that’s nervous, I don’t know what calm is."

He added, "Because she was perfect and quite awesomely brilliant as far as they were concerned and also completely gracious and delightful with the crew. So she made a tremendous impression."

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet also stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy and Himesh Patel. The espionage thriller was supposed to hit the theatres on July 17, it will now bow out on July 31, two weeks later.

“We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet,’ a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31. It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris’ fans as we count down to ‘Tenet’’s” opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece ‘Inception’ in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17,” Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group said in a statement.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage