Twinkle Khanna pens thoughtful note on parenting as she shares adorable picture with daughter Nitara

Twinkle Khanna pens thoughtful note on parenting

Author Twinkle Khanna has shared a new picture on her social media handle with her daughter Nitara, along with a wise thought on how ‘parenting’ is different from ‘being a parent’. Taking to the Instagram she shared an adorable black and white picture with her daughter as she explains parenting. In the photo, the Twinkle can be seen cuddling her little baby girl.

“Being a parent differs from parenting. Nouns are passive. It is enough to merely exist. Parenting, a verb, denotes an action, and this one comes without instruction manuals. Sometimes I wonder about the incongruity of needing a license to navigate a moped down the street, but no tests, no preparation, for steering these little creatures we produce down the right path,” she wrote.

Twinkle’s fans agreed with her tweet and said "Love the way u have expressed it @twinklerkhanna."

“Parents are more or less same; the child is unique. This makes parenting, learn as you go exercise. The child is the manual, if parents can read,” wrote a fan. Another said "So true....i m too growing wth my baby but always wth a guilty feeling...am i gving her adequate time, am i feeding her properly nd many more reasons to feel guilty....bt my hubby is taking care of her very nicely...he is treating her like an adult..."

"Rightly said... Ur writeups are such a delight to read..." read a comment. “Oh man ! I wish the parenting part came with a disclaimer atleast - sleepless night for the rest of ones life,” stated another comment.

Twinkle worked in movies for almost a decade before quitting it. She had given several hit films including Barsaat, Mela and Baadshah back in the day. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's wife is a celebrated columnist and the author of bestselling books such as Pyjamas are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones.

