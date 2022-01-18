Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NITISHBHARADWAJ.KRISHNA TV's Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj divorced from wife after 12 years of marriage: I've been unlucky

Highlights Nitish Bharadwaj had filed for divorce in September 2019 and the verdict on his petition is pending

Nitish shares two daughters with his ex-wife Smita Gate, who is an IAS officer

Nitish's wife and their two daughters are currently living in Indore

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who is known for playing the role of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has confirmed separating from his wife after 12 years of marriage. Nitish's ex-wife is an IAS officer, named Smita Gate.

Nitish revealed that he had filed for separation from his wife in September 2019 and the verdict is yet to come. Their divorce petition is pending in a family court in Mumbai since that time. Smita is currently living in Indore with the ex-couple's two daughters.

Without revealing the details of what caused a rift in their relationship, Nitish said that divorce can be a painful affair. About separating from his wife of 12 years, he told ETimes, "I do not want to get into the reasons why we separated. The matter is in court right now. All I can say is that sometimes divorce can be more painful than death as you live with an amputated core.”

Nitish recently featured in MX Player series Samantar 2. He reprised his role of Sudarshan Chakrapani in the Marathi thriller. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Nitish's show Vishnu Puran was also aired on TV. Based on an ancient collection of stories and scriptures, the 2000 show, starring Nitish as Lord Vishnu, aims to impart interesting life lessons.

About the institution of marriage, Nitish said, "I am a firm believer in the institution, but I have been unlucky. Generally, the reasons for the breakdown of a marriage can be infinite, sometimes it’s because of an uncompromising attitude or lack of compassion or it could be a result of ego and self-centred thinking. But it’s the children who suffer the most when a family breaks down. So, the onus is on the parents to ensure that there’s minimum collateral damage that their children have to go through.”

When asked if he is in touch with his two daughters during this period of separation from his wife, Nitish chose to reserve his comments. The actor also featured in the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath, where he played the role of Sara Ali Khan's on-screen father.