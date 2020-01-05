Image Source : TWITTER TV actress Nehha Pendse is a happy bride as she ties knot with Shardul Bayas, see first wedding pics here

May I come in Madam actress Nehha Pendse got married to her longtime beau Shardul Bayas in a traditional wedding in Pune today (January 5). And now the pictures of the newly-married couple are doing the rounds on social media. Yes, the very first pictures of Nehha's happy wedding are out and she looks extremely gorgeous in a pastel-pink Nauvari saree.

The actress went all ethnic and chose for a complete Maharashtrian look. With a nathni (nose ring), chandrakor tikali (half-moon-shaped bindi), hair tied in a gajra, filled-in brows and bright pink lips, the Bigg Boss 12 contestant looked beautiful as the newly-wed bride. On the other hand, groom Shardul made in mark in matching kurta-pajama.

The couple got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony and were also seen reading wedding vows as per Maharashtrian customs. They posed for cute pictures after the rituals and looking very happy with each other. The bright smile on their faces spoke volumes about the love and compassion they have for each other.

The madly-in-love couple were grinning from ear to ear and couldn't take their eyes off each other. We must say, Nehha and Shardul make for a perfect Mr and Mrs. happily ever after frame.

Nehha got engaged to Shardul in August last year. According to reports, Neha and Shardul will be going on their honeymoon in April.

Neha Pendse is elated to have found the man of her dreams. "I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can't wait to start my life there. It's the best feeling of my life. I can't thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy," she said.

Neha Pendse was a part of Bigg Boss 12 and rose to fame with Life OK's May I Come In Madam. The actress has also featured in many Marathi films.