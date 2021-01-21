Image Source : TWITTER/@TUSSHKAPOOR Tusshar Kapoor: Working with Naseeruddin Shah easy as he doesn't carry baggage

Tusshar Kapoor returns to screen in the self-produced Maarrich that also features Naseeruddin Shah in prominent role. Tusshar had ventured into production last year with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii. Talking about his character in the film, Tusshar Kapoor told IANS: "I play a cop who is not very senior but he is not new in profession either. He is a seasoned cop who has his ideology about things and is street-smart. He has to solve a double murder mystery, which changes his life and outlook. It is a character with shades of grey."

Marich was a mythological character in the Ramayan, who had assisted Ravan capture Sita. Quizzed whether the film has any connection with the epic, the actor explained: "Marich in the Ramayan was an illusion created for Sita, it was not an actual golden deer. In the story, while trying to find the killer, the cop thinks of a lot of characters. He believes he has solved the murder, but a lot of times what you see doesn't really exist. That's why the film is titled Maarrich."

The film is currently on floors in Mumbai and shoot is halfway through.

Almost 20 yrs down this wonderful journey of making stories come to life, beginning 2021 with #Maarrich..a departure from my usual style,a film that challenges me to evolve as an actor! Excited to share glimpses, even more excited to share screen space with Naseer Sir after long! pic.twitter.com/BTC2rY0PKa — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) January 19, 2021

Asked whether he is planning a digital or theatrical release, the actor-producer replied: "We are considering all options, depending upon the pandemic scenario. Hopefully, the film will release in theatres. Things are looking good for theatres but the situation is still unpredictable."

Directed by debutant Dhruv Lather, Maarrich also features Anita Hassanandani, Rahul Dev and a few newcomer actors in key roles.

Sharing his experience of working again with Naseeruddin Shah after their 2011 hit, The Dirty Picture, Tusshar expressed: "It was such a pleasure to work with him. He is like an institution. Working with him is easy because he doesn't carry baggage. He is informal, relaxed, chatty and friendly on the sets. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him. It did bring back memories of The Dirty Picture but that was a different kind of film from this one, so the the experiences are different."

Maarrich is expected to release in the first half of the year.