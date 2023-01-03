Tunisha Sharma's friend rubbishes claims by Sheezan Khan's family, says couple frequently fought | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_TUNISHA.SHARMA_ Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide on December 24

Tunisha Sharma's death on the set of TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul has kicked off a series of allegations and counter-allegations from the deceased's family and that of Sheezan Khan, who has been accused of abetting her suicide. Tunisha was found dead on the set of Ali Baba on December 24 after she killed herself in one of the make-up rooms. Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma has claimed that her daughter's break up with Sheezan left her tense and 'depressed' and she took the extreme step of taking her own life. Meanwhile, Sheezan Khan's family did a press conference recently where they denied all claims Tunisha's mother has levied on their son. Moreover, they said that 'Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money.' Now, in an exclusive interview with India TV, Tunisha's friend Raaya Labib has rubbished such claims and said that Tunisha spent her money as she pleased.

Tunisha Sharma's friend rubbishes claims by Sheezan Khan's family

Tunisha Sharma's friend of three years, Raaya Labib has made counterclaims to Sheezan Khan's family who alleged that Vanita Sharma used to force her daughter to work on TV set and even 'controlled her money'. Raaya shared that Tunisha spend her money as she pleased. Raaya said, "Sheezan's family who is talking about Tunisha's mother not giving her money are wrong. Whenever I met Tunisha, she used to do the shopping and used to spend when we went to the parlour."

Read: Tunisha Sharma's last conversation with Sheezan Khan’s mother out, actress cried like a child

Tunisha was tense since the last few days, says friend

Tunisha Sharma's friend Raaya Labib has also claimed that she fought with her boyfriend a lot over the phone. "I often saw Tunisha in a happy mood. But for the last few days, Tunisha seemed very upset. I saw Tunisha and Sheezan at Haji Ali Dargah a month before her death. Tunisha was wearing a hijab and Sheezan was with her. We didn't talk much, she went but said a passing hello," she said.

Raaya added, "I don't know Sheezan but I have heard Tunisha quarreling on the phone many times. She used to say that she had a fight with her boyfriend. Then she would be sad. But since a few months, her behaviour changed. She had turned quiet."

Read: Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan's sister clarifies breakup was mutual; actor applies for bail

Latest Entertainment News