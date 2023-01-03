Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan's sister clarifies breakup was mutual; actor applies for bail

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TUNISHA SHARMA Tunisha Sharma Death Case latest update

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Jailed television actor Sheezan Khan's family members claimed he was being falsely implicated in the case of death of his co-star, while his lawyer asserted their break up was not the reason behind the alleged suicide by the latter and said his client was being targeted because of his religion. Meanwhile, Sheezan, lodged in Thane Central Jail under judicial custody, moved a court in Palghar district for bail, his lawyer said.

The family of Sheezan Khan-- his lawyer, the actor's sisters Falaq Naaz, Shafaq Naaz and his mother held a press conference to address the allegations levelled against them by the family of late actor Tunisha Sharma. In the press conference, questions were raised whether Tunisha had a breakup with Sheezan before her death. Addressing the accusations, Sheezan's sister Falaq has now posted a video on her Instagram account clarifying that the breakup was 'mutual.'

They claimed Sharma was "like their family member" and alleged the Tunisha Sharma's mother used to force her to work even though the TV artist wanted to enjoy life.

Tunisha, who acted in the Hindi serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' along with Sheezan Khan (28) was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial near Vasai in adjoining Palghar district on December 24. Khan was arrested a day later on the charge of abetting her suicide and is currently lodged in a jail under judicial custody.

Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma last week said her daughter's death could be a case of murder, and also accused Khan and his family of trying to force her daughter to change her religious. She also claimed Tunisha Sharma had checked the mobile phone of Khan, with whom she was in a relationship but broke up recently, and found his WhatsApp chats with another woman.

When Tunisha Sharma confronted Khan about the chats, he slapped her, stating she was "free to do whatever she wanted", Vanita Sharma had alleged. However, Khan's sister Falaq Naaz, on Monday refuted the allegations and said they could never see Tunisha Sharma in pain as she was "like their family member".

Falaq Naaz said Tunisha Sharma and her mother had visited their home on many occasions. "We never forced anyone to do anything," she said.

Sheezan Khan's mother said Tunisha Sharma's mother should produce evidence to support her allegations. On the allegation that Khan had slapped Tunisha Sharma once during a shoot of the serial, the accused actor's mother asked, "Why had Vanita Sharma not complained to us or slapped Sheezan?"

"We also want justice for Tunisha, but her mother is trying to falsely implicate Sheezan in the case, that is not correct," Falaq Naaz said.

On the allegation that Tunisha Sharma was being forced to wear a hijab (Islamic head scarf) and visit dargah, she said, "We never asked her to do anything." Khan's lawyer Mishra said the break up between the two actors was not the reason behind Tunisha Sharma's death. “I am making a very responsible statement. This issue (the break up) has got nothing to do with what she has done (alleged suicide by Tunisha)," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

