Tunisha Sharma's last conversation with Sheezan Khan’s mother leaked, actress cried like a child

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tunisha Sharma's conversation with Sheezan's mom

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: An alleged phone call between the late actress and Sheezan Khan’s mother was leaked during the recently held press conference. Sheezan's family-- his lawyer, the actor's sisters Falaq Naaz, Shafaq Naaz and his mother held a PC to address the allegations levelled against them by the family of late Tunisha Sharma. In the leaked audio, Tunisha is heard sobbing like a child while talking her heart to Sheezan’s mother.

The emotional voice note to Sheezan Khan's mother, Kehekshan Faisi, is heard, "Aap mere liye bahut maine rakhte ho, Amma, bahut zyada ... aap jaante bhi nahi ho, isiliye aapse har baat share karne ka mann karta hai. Isiliye mere zehen mein jo bhi hoga, main aapko bataungi ... Lekin pata nahin, pata nahin mujhe khud kya ho raha hai nahin pata. (You mean a lot to me, Amma, very much. You have no idea. That's why I feel like sharing with you everything. Whatever I have in my heart, I will share it. But I just don't know what is happening to me.)" In the voice note, Tunisha sounded emotionally distraught.

Sheezan's sisters played the voice note for the media at the press conference earlier in the day on Monday in Mumbai.

Tunisha, who acted in the Hindi serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' along with Sheezan Khan (28) was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial near Vasai in adjoining Palghar district on December 24. Khan was arrested a day later on the charge of abetting her suicide and is currently lodged in jail under judicial custody.

ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan's sister clarifies breakup was mutual; actor applies for bail

Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma last week said her daughter's death could be a case of murder, and also accused Khan and his family of trying to force her daughter to change her religious. She also claimed Tunisha Sharma had checked the mobile phone of Khan, with whom she was in a relationship but broke up recently, and found his WhatsApp chats with another woman.

Meanwhile, Sheezan's judicial custody has been extended for 14 days, after he was arrested for allegedly abetting Tunisha's suicide. He was arrested by Waliv Police in Palghar district on December 26.

Latest Entertainment News