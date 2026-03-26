Mandana Karimi questions Boman Irani's peace talks with Donald Trump; calls out years of silence

New Delhi:

In fact, the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran has impacted various aspects of life, one of which is LPG. Against this backdrop, Boman released a video on social media in which he mocked US President Donald Trump's peace overtures amidst the escalating tensions in the Middle East. He took a jibe at Trump, specifically referencing the issue of gas cylinders.

The actor's remarks did not sit well with Mandana Karimi, a Bollywood actress of Iranian origin.

Boman Irani takes a dig at Trump

Releasing the video, Boman Irani stated, 'So, as you may already know, news is going quite viral that Mr. Donald Trump wishes to speak with the Iranians, and three individuals have been summoned for this purpose: Smriti-ji, Aruna Irani-ji, and myself, Boman Irani. The talks are underway. So, I am ready. I am willing to do anything for the sake of peace.'

Trump trolled over gas cylinders

Taking a dig at Trump regarding the gas cylinders, Boman Irani remarked, 'I have just one problem: I will not go to Washington. I feel the best course of action would be for Mr. Trump and his delegation to come to the Dadar Parsi Colony instead. We will treat them to Dhansak, custard, and other delicacies; however, if they could bring along a large gas cylinder with them, I believe that would make life much easier for all of us.'

Mandana Karimi questions Boman Irani

From Farah Khan to Tabu, several celebrities reacted to Boman Irani's post by posting humorous emojis. Mandana Karimi, however, vented her frustration and anger at the actor. She wrote in the comment section, 'Boman Irani sir... suddenly you have a lot to say about Iran. Interesting timing. For years, Iranians have been getting arrested, executed, silenced. Thousands killed. Families torn apart. And people like me we’ve lived it. We've spoken about it.'

(Image Source : BOMAN IRANI'S INSTAGRAM)Mandana Karimi's comment

You carry Iranian history: Mandana Karimi

She further wrote, 'But now... there’s a video. Now there’s concern. Now there’s humoor about gas, about Trump, about 'come to my house.' Sir, with all respect, you and the Parsi community come from Iran. You carry that history. That fire. So where was this voice when Iranians were dying? And now suddenly because it affects gas, politics, global talks there’s commentary? I mean... slow clap Really. From silence to satire — that was fast. Anyway... just an observation.'

Also Read: Operation Sindoor: Bhushan Kumar, Vivek Agnihotri come together for film based on Pahalgam terror attack