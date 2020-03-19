Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna returns home after romantic Mizoram vacation with boyfriend Eban, see pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna returns home after romantic Mizoram vacation with boyfriend Eban

Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff breaks the internet with her photos with boyfriend Eban. The diva is not at all shy about her relationship ands her cozy photos with her boyfriend on Instagram. On Wednesday, Krishna shared another pic with Eban and revealed that the two were vacationing in Mizoram. The two returned to Mumbai on Wednesday night wearing masks.

Krishna shared a lovestruck photo with Eban Hyams from their holiday in Mizoram and wrote, “Phawts, Mizoram... You’ve been beautiful. Two months of travelling, meeting great people along the way, and seeing + doing some amazing things comes to an end today. #blessed. See you soon, Mumbai!” In the photo, Krishna can be seen giving a kiss on Eban’s cheek as they pose in a hotel balcony.

As soon as the photos of the two popped on the internet and fans got to know that they duo has returned Mumbai, they were flooded with wishes and advises to keep safe from coronavirus outbreak. Designer Monica Dogra wrote, “Be safe darlin! Xo.” An Instagram user wrote, “Travel safe.”

Krishna Shroff and Eban often take to social media for PDA. Eban had recently called Krishna his wifey in one of his social media posts. This sparked rumours that the couple has tied the knot secretly but Krishna bushed off the speculations. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Krishna said, "It’s hilarious, just a term. And it’s crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on.”

