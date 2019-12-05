Tiger Shroff's mom shares a heartfelt note for the actor as he shoots in harsh weather

Tiger Shroff with mother Ayesh Shroff on location Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff recently visited his son on the sets of Baaghi 3 in Serbia. Baaghi 3 team including Shraddha Kapoor and director Ahmed Khan- all are shooting for their action-drama in the chilling minus degree weather of Serbia. The actor is leaving no stones unturned to stand up to the expectations of his fans. Sharing an emotional post on Instagram, Tiger's mom praised his hard work and dedication of the entire Baaghi 3 team.

Sharing a picture with her son in which Tiger can be seen covered in a blanket, Ayesha wrote, ''On location with my son who is shooting action bare body in zero degrees. Dedication, discipline, sheer hard work, will power and perfection in everything he does, is what makes me a die hard Tigerian my thanks and gratitude to team tiger, Ahmed, NGE and the incredible crew that is shooting in tough conditions with tiger to make an incredible movie!!! God bless them''.

The photo garnered comments from producer Warda Khan Nadiadwala, Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff and daddy Jackie Shroff. The veteran actor whose Instagram account goes by the username Apna Bhidu wrote, ''Asli Bhidu'' in the comment section.

Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of Baaghi franchise. Tiger and Shraddha are making comeback together after Baaghi which released in 2016.

Baaghi 2 starred Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani opposite the actor. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and distributed by Fox Star Studios, Baaghi 3 is scheduled to hit screens on 6th March, 2020.