Tiger Shroff flaunts sassy moves on Disco Dancer 2.0 song while in coronavirus lockdown. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger Shroff flaunts sassy moves on Disco Dancer 2.0 song while in coronavirus lockdown

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff never fails to leave the fans amazed by his dance videos. The actor keeps flaunting his sassy dance moves on various songs and share on social media. On Monday, the Baaghi actor took to his Instagram stories to share a video of him dancing to the song I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0 while locked inside the house under self-quarantine.

As the entire country has come to a standstill under 21-days coronavirus lockdown, Tiger Shroff decided to give his fans a reason to rejoice as he shared the video. The actor can be seen grooving to the beats of his latest music video titled ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0’ in the post. He looks dapper as he wears a black t-shirt, puts on his shiny golden pants and dances while being recorded on the camera. Check out the video here-

This is not the first time that Tiger left his fans swooning with a dance video. He keeps entertaining his fans by otherworldly moves on differnt chartbuster tracks. On the other hand, Tiger also ensures that he encourage his fans about fitness by sharing his workout videos as well.

In his another post, Tiger can be seen working out on the terrace on a breezy evening. He is barebodied in track pants, giving fans a peek of the fact that his abs are still well-toned. "My mom never let us play in the house when we were kids, guess this time she has no choice," went his witty caption. Have a look:

Tiger has been waiting to get back to his workout routine, which is evident from his social media posts. A few days ago he shared a picture of himself and wrote: "Ek tha Tiger jo shape me tha..." It seems the actor is finally happy to have resumed his workout.

