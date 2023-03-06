Throwback: When Amitabh Bachchan survived a ‘clinically dead’ condition in 1982

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE When Amitabh Bachchan survived a ‘clinically dead’ condition in 1982

Amitabh Bachchan was injured while filming his next film, ‘Project K’, in Hyderabad. The 'Deewar' star was hurt while filming a high-octane action sequence. Big B stated on his blog that he had rib cartilage damage and a tear in his right rib cage on Monday. He also revealed that he had to have a CT scan at Hyderabad's AIG Hospital.

However, this is not the first time Big B has suffered a near-fatal injury while filming. About 40 years ago, on July 26, 1982, the superstar ended up in the intensive care unit, fighting for his life.

Bachchan, who was doing his own stunts for the film ‘Coolie’, mistimed a jump, and what was supposed to be a mock punch turned into a crushing blow on his gut, causing severe intestinal damage. He lost consciousness and had to be rushed to St. Philomena’s hospital for an emergency operation. He was later admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital, in Mumbai.

In addition, the ‘Zanjeer’ actor was bleeding in his lower abdomen. For a few minutes, he was declared “clinically dead” before doctors injected adrenaline into his heart in a last-ditch attempt to revive him. Bachchan’s injury sent shivers across the country. Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister, paid a visit to the hospital. Thousands of fans queued outside Breach Candy Hospital to donate blood. According to reports, the star was approached by 200 fans who offered him 60 bottles of blood. Across the country, prayers and havana were held in honour of the star.

On January 7, 1983, Bachchan resumed filming for 'Coolie'. Director Manmohan Desai altered the film’s ending. He originally intended for the film to end with Iqbal's death, but after Bachchan's miraculous recovery, he decided to end on a happier note. The film eventually became the highest-grossing film of 1983.

