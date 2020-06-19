Throwback: Sushant Singh Rajput grooving to Kishore Kumar song while getting into his Chhichoore character

Image Source : TWITTER/INDIA TV SHOWBIZ Sushant Singh Rajput grooving to Kishore Kumar song while getting into his Chhichoore character

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film on the big screen, Chhichhore won many hearts. The actor's character of Anni made a special place in the viewers' hearts for the innocence he portrayed along with the charm he brought to the screen. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Sushant played the role of a young college-going boy as well as a middle-aged father in the film. Undoubtedly, it took him long hours to get ready for his role after wearing all the prosthetics. A throwback video from the sets has surfaced in which Sushant is seen grooving to Kishore Kumar's songs while getting into his Chhichhore character.

The video shows Sushant looking into the camera and giving various expressions as he grooves to an old Kishore Kumar song. The behind the scenes video gives a glimpse of his transformation into Anirudh Pathak in the film Chhichhore which also starred Shraddha Kapoor. Have a look-

Throwback video | #SushantSinghRajput enjoying Kishore Kumar songs while getting into the Anni character for #Chhichhore pic.twitter.com/XECl4cGpEM — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) June 19, 2020

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore was Sushant Singh Rajput's highest earning film of his career. the film earned Rs 203 crores at the box office. In his Bollywood career spanning 7 years, Sushant had done 9 movies in 8 of which he played the lead. He was also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's PK in which Aamir Khan played the lead role. His most memorable film has been MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which earned Rs 189 crores at the box office.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death came as a shock for his fans as well as Bollywood celebrities. The actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. The actor's maternal uncle has claimed that the actor can not take his own life and asked for an investigation. His friends as well as Bollywood celebrities like Shekhar Kapoor, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, close friend Mahesh Shetty and others have been interrogated and their statements are recorded by the police.

On the work front, Sushant was to be seen in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara next. Also starring popular model Sanjana Sanghi, the film was supposed to hit the screens in May but was pushed due to the COVID19 pandemic. Also, after the actor's death, filmmaker Rumi Jafferi revealed that he was supposed to start shooting for his untitled film opposite Rhea Chakraborty.

It is said that Sushant decided to kill himself after battling depression due to going out of work in Bollywood. However, according to interviews by friends and a few filmmakers, it is revealed that he had multiple projects lines up. In a recent interview, Rumi Jaffery said, "I have been listening to all these debates on TV channels and it hurts me a lot. The reason is that you know how the industry works. If anyone could plan or conspire to make someone’s career, so many directors and producers would have made their kids’ careers by now. No one can make or break anyone’s career. Whether you are an insider or an outsider, only your talent will take you anywhere. Sushant was an outsider but because of his talent, Yash Raj hired him for their films, Sajid Nadiadwala hired him, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari hired him after Aamir (Khan)."

He added, "There are a lot of rumours that Sushant was out of work, but in recent interviews by friends and directors, it has come to light that he had multiple projects in pipeline. On the other hand, there are also allegations that he lost a number of movies because of professional rivalry, but no one has yet come ahead to name those movies which were lost..money and was not short of it at all. Actors get money today for appearances etc., too apart from doing films."

