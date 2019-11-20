Wednesday, November 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Thor actor Ray Stevenson among international stars in Rajamouli's RRR

Thor actor Ray Stevenson among international stars in Rajamouli's RRR

Besides Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody also feature in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: November 20, 2019 19:56 IST
Rajamouli, RRR

 Rajamouli's RRR will release in 10 Indian languages.

After the mega-success of the "Bahubali" series, director SS Rajamouli returns with yet another lavish film, titled "RRR", next year. While the cast is toplined by Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, and Telugu stars NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, the mega-budget entertainer will have some international names too.

International actors Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will be seen playing the pivotal roles in the Rajamouli directorial. "Olivia, we are happy to have you play the female lead #Jennifer. Looking forward for the shoot," read the tweet on the film's Twitter handle.

Stevenson, who is best known for his role as Volstagg in the "Thor" films, will essay the lead antagonist Scott in "RRR".

"Ray Stevenson, it's a pleasure to have you play the lead antagonist #SCOTT in 'RRR' movie. Can't wait to begin shooting with you," the filmmakers tweeted on the official site.

According to a series of tweets on the film's official handle, Doody has already shot the first schedule of the film. She will essay the role of Lady Scott.

"RRR" will release worldwide on July 30 next year in 10 Indian languages. It has been confirmed that budget of the film is estimated to be around Rs 300 crore.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRajinikanth thanks 'inspiration' Amitabh Bachchan at IFFI opening ceremony