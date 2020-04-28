Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KALKIKANMANI This video of Kalki Koechlin singing Portuguese lullaby for daughter Sappho wins the internet

The new mommy of Bollywood Kalki Koechlin, who welcomed her first child, baby girl Sappho with boyfriend Guy Hershberg earlier this month, is currently enjoying the motherhood phase and her latest social media is a proof of it. After singing an African lullaby, "O lele" a few days ago, Kalki is back to her lullaby sessions. This time she sings in Portuguese.

Taking to Instagram, Kalki posted a video in which she is seen strumming the ukulele and singing a Portuguese lullaby to Sappho, who lies in a cradle. Kalki also shared that she learnt the Portuguese lullaby while shooting for her web series, "Smoke" in Goa.

"This is a Portuguese lullaby I learnt when playing the Portuguese character Tara in the web series ' Smoke'. Watch out for the sparrows who make an appearance in our song," she captioned the video.

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg welcomed Sappo in February 2020. She had previously married filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in 2011 but the two separated after a couple of years.

