The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda return to Mumbai after Ooty schedule | PICS

The Archies cast Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda wrapped up one of the shooting schedules in Ooty and returned to Mumbai. They were snapped at the airport as they touched down in style and were greeted by family and friends at the Mumbai airport. Bollywood is bracing for its next generation of stars in the Zoya Akhtar directorial. In addition, the film will also star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in key roles. The young actors will play the beloved characters from the hugely popular Archie Comics.

The Archies' Ooty shoot wrapped

After shooting for almost two months in Ooty, it's a wrap for The Archies team in the hill station. Khushi, who is all set to make her debut with the project, announced the schedule wrap on her Instagram. Khushi shared a string of 'behind the scenes' pictures on her Instagram. In the pictures, she can be seen having fun with the cast including the likes of Suhana and Agastya.

The Archies cast lands in Mumbai

Set in the 1960s, 'The Archies' is a musical drama that will premiere on Netflix. The film has the iconic gang of 'The Archies' at the centre of it as it gears up to serve a musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, it still promises to have something for every generation.

When Agastya arrived in Mumbai, he was greeted by his sister Navya Naveli and their pet dog. Khushi also met her dog and carried it in her arms. Suhana walked with her staff around her.

The Archies release date

The Archies is expected to release in 2023 on Netflix. The film, produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films will feature the children of some of B-town's most widely known faces. The Archies began production in April. Produced by Zoya and Reema in collaboration with Archie Comics and Graphic India, 'The Archies' has been written by Zoya, Reema and Ayesha Devitre.

