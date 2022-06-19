Sunday, June 19, 2022
     
  5. Priyanka Chopra wraps up Russo Brothers' Citadel, shares video from set | Watch

Described as an action-packed spy series with a "compelling emotional centre", Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' is executive produced by Russo Brothers along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca.

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday said she has wrapped the filming for her upcoming Amazon Original series "Citadel", produced by "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo. The 39-year-old actress, who began working on "Citadel" last year in January, took to Instagram to announce the Atlanta schedule wrap.

"And it's finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time. #Citadel" the actor wrote alongside a video from the sets of the show. Her husband-singer Nick Jonas showered love in the comment section of the post while others wrote that they couldn’t wait to see the series. One wrote, "Can’t wait to see the ambitious show and meet Nadia!"

"Citadel" is a multi-series franchise with local productions being made in Italy, India and Mexico. Chopra Jonas and "Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden are headlining the American version, which also stars Danish actor Roland Moller, known for films such as "Skyscraper" and "Papillon".

Described as an action-packed spy series with a "compelling emotional centre", "Citadel" is executive produced by Russo Brothers along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca. The show has been shot in several locations across the US and the UK.

Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Projects

Apart from Citadel, the actress also has a few other Hollywood Projects in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Ending Things' opposite Marvel star Anthony Mackie and an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter', which will be adapted by Shruti Ganguly. As far as Bollywood is concerned, she has been signed up for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraaa'.

(With PTI inputs)

