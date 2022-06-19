Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech share first pic of their son Orion Keech Singh; know what the name means

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YUVRAJ SINGH Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech

Highlights Hazel Keech and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh revealed the name of their son on Father's Day

The couple also shared photos with Orion Keech Singh

Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech on Saturday treated their fans and followers with the first picture of their son revealing his face. They also shared the name of their newborn baby boy on the occasion of Father's Day. Revealing the name, Yuvraj took to his Instagram and wrote a heartwarming message for his son along with a picture. It featured the former cricketer alongside Hazel who was holding their baby in her hands. "Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh," Yuvraj wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji. "Mummy and Daddy love their little "puttar". Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars," he further added with a hashtag #HappyFathersDay.

Netizens reactions

Several celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Sagarika Ghatge, Bipasha Basu, cricketers Irfan Pathan and Nikhil Chopra and tennis player Sania Mirza dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Designer Nandita Mahtani wrote, "Many congratulations."

What is the meaning of his name?

Orion is a constellation of stars located on the celestial equator. It is one of the most conspicuous and recognizable constellations in the night sky. It looks like a hunter with a line of three bright stars for a belt.

Meanwhile, Hazel Keech too penned a heartfelt post for Yuvraj and their newborn baby. "Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial You've dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy," she posted on Instagram.

"You're a great hands-on dad and im proud of the effort you make, always trying your best xx," she added.

Yuvraj and Hazel welcomed their first child on January 25, 2022. They shared a post on Instagram informing fans about the news, “To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world."

They both tied the knot in November 2016.