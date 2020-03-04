Wednesday, March 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Thala Ajith joins Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor for Sridevi's prayer meet in Chennai. See pics

Thala Ajith joins Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor for Sridevi's prayer meet in Chennai. See pics

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor flew down to Chennai to attend the prayer meet of veteran actress Sridevi.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 04, 2020 16:13 IST
Thala Ajith joins Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor for Sridevi's prayer meet in Chennai
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Thala Ajith joins Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor for Sridevi's prayer meet in Chennai

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor flew down to Chennai to attend the prayer meet of veteran actress Sridevi. On her second death anniversary, the family members remembered the actress during the meet held in the city. South superstar Thala Ajith also joined the father-daughter duo in Chennai for the same. 

Actress Sridevi’s sudden demise on February 24, 2018 came as a shock to the world of entertainment as well as her millions of fans. It is said that the actress passed away after drowning in her bathtub in her hotel room in Dubai. She had attended her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding ceremony just a day before. Check out the pictures from the prayer meet here-

Janhvi also shared a few photos from the prayer meet in Chennai on Instagram. She shared photos in which she is seen haring a laugh with the guests at the meet and wrote, “wish you were here.”

View this post on Instagram

Wish u were here

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Earlier on Feb 24th, Janhvi also shared a post for mother Sridevi and remembered her on her second death anniversary. It was a throwback picture of little Janhvi giving a tight hug to Sridevi and she captioned it saying, “Miss you everyday.” Check out-

View this post on Instagram

Miss you everyday

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Sridevi has been a part of many blockbuster hits such as Lamhe, Chandni, Judaai, Chaalbaaz, and others. She was last seen in 2017 film Mom and her performance was much applauded and appreciated. Sridevi also received posthumous national award for her performance.

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News