Thala Ajith joins Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor for Sridevi's prayer meet in Chennai. See pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Thala Ajith joins Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor for Sridevi's prayer meet in Chennai

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor flew down to Chennai to attend the prayer meet of veteran actress Sridevi. On her second death anniversary, the family members remembered the actress during the meet held in the city. South superstar Thala Ajith also joined the father-daughter duo in Chennai for the same.

Actress Sridevi’s sudden demise on February 24, 2018 came as a shock to the world of entertainment as well as her millions of fans. It is said that the actress passed away after drowning in her bathtub in her hotel room in Dubai. She had attended her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding ceremony just a day before. Check out the pictures from the prayer meet here-

Janhvi also shared a few photos from the prayer meet in Chennai on Instagram. She shared photos in which she is seen haring a laugh with the guests at the meet and wrote, “wish you were here.”

Earlier on Feb 24th, Janhvi also shared a post for mother Sridevi and remembered her on her second death anniversary. It was a throwback picture of little Janhvi giving a tight hug to Sridevi and she captioned it saying, “Miss you everyday.” Check out-

Sridevi has been a part of many blockbuster hits such as Lamhe, Chandni, Judaai, Chaalbaaz, and others. She was last seen in 2017 film Mom and her performance was much applauded and appreciated. Sridevi also received posthumous national award for her performance.

