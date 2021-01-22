Celebrating my amazing woman: Mahesh Babu's adorable birthday wish for wife Namrata Shirodkar

Image Source : TWITTER/@URSTRULYMAHESH Mahesh Babu's adorable birthday wish for wife Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar, who turned a year older today, is a popular name in the film industry. She is known to Bollywood fans for her roles in films like Hero Hindustani, Vaastav: The Reality and Bride And Prejudice among others. While she is away from the screen lately, she keeps making headlines for her personal life. Namrata keeps sharing precious memories with her family on social media, leaving fans excited. Today on her birthday, husband Mahesh babu shared an unseen picture to wish the 'boss lady.'

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to share a candid picture with Namrata Shirodkar from one of their vacations. He tweeted, "Someone I love was born today! Everyday with you is special but today is a little more!! Celebrating my amazing woman. Happy birthday, boss lady," with many red hearts.

Someone I love was born today! ❤️ Everyday with you is special but today is a little more!! Celebrating my amazing woman. Happy birthday, boss lady ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/gDQ3hHVvSt — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 21, 2021

Namrata and Mahesh met on the sets of the 2000 Telugu hit film Vamsi. Love instantly blossomed between the two and they tied the knot in 2005. They welcomed their firstborn, Gautam in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

In November, Namrata had shared old pictures from her wedding day along with a picture of her parent's wedding. "Picture-perfect 'Then And Now' moment! The coincidence is uncanny! Life comes a full circle.. Marriages.. made in heaven!" she wrote as the caption.

Namrata Shirodkar is celebrating her birthday in Dubai this year. The actress took to her Instagram to share pictures from the airport and wrote, "Waiting to exhale.. Dubai Calling." The picture features Namrata and Mahesh with their friends, wearing masks and waiting to board the flight.