Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi tests negative for COVID-19; says earlier result was false

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHIRANJEEVI Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi tests negative for COVID-19

Popular Telugu actor and politician K. Chiranjeevi said he has tested Covid negative on Thursday as the earlier result was a false positive. "A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative and that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit," said Chiranjeevi.

The Praja Rajyam party founder and former central minister thanked everyone for the love and concern showered for his wellbeing. "My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled!" said the megastar, who originally came from Mogalturu village near Narasapuram in West Godavari district. The 65-year-old actor shared an image of his latest Covid test which declared SARS-Cov-2- RNA detection negative.

A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled ! 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/v8dwFvzznw — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 12, 2020

Earlier on November 9, the megastar has informed his fans that he had tested positive for COVID19. He was to begin shooting for his upcoming film 'Acharya' which is why he underwent a routine COVID test that came out as positive. He had shared that he is completely fine and asymptomatic. Moreover, he even asked everyone who came in contact with him to get tested for the virus.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a letter for his fans that read, "Took a test for COVID before resuming 'Acharya' shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic & quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon." Check out:

During the lockdown, many celebrities have tested COVID 19 positive and have recovered. A few of the names are Rajamouli, Keeravani, Bandla Ganesh, Tamannaah among others. Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu had also tested positive last month and after recovering donated his plasma. Not only this, the world lost one of the greatest singers of the country, legendary singer S.P. Balasubramanyam who lost his life due to coronavirus complications.

Talking about Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya, it is about the struggles of a communist ideologue. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, also features Kajal Aggarwal and is produced by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan under his Konidela Productions Company. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the Telugu remake of Lucifer that will be directed by V.V. Vinayak.

