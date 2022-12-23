Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away at 87; PM Modi, Mahesh Babu & others condole

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away at 87

Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana died in the wee hours on Friday at his home in Filmnagar. He was 87 and suffering from age-related ailments over the past several days. Known for his villain and other character roles, Satyanarayana's death left a void in the hearts of his fans. He acted in more than 700 films in a career spanning about six decades and had been unwell for some time. He made his debut with Telugu movie 'Sipai Koothuru' in 1959 and went on to star in many blockbusters.

In a career spanning six decades, Satyanarayana went on to act in around 800 movies. Although he excelled as the quintessential bad man in the movies, he was also feted for his portrayal of mythological characters, especially Lord Yama, the Hindu god of death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, saying he was popular across generations for his remarkable acting skills and diverse roles. Modi tweeted, "Pained by the passing away of noted film personality Shri Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu. He was popular across generations for his remarkable acting skills and diverse roles. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

From NT Rama Rao, Nageswara Rao, Krishna to Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Balakrishna, and Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Satyanarayana acted alongside the entire gamut of Tollywood film stars spanning several generations. He last appeared in 2019 Mahesh Babu starrer 'Maharshi'. Tollywood stars and personalities from all walks of life in the two Telugu states have condoled the death of Satyanarayana who was famed for his acting prowess and kind-heartedness.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace" On the other hand, Ram Charan said, "Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !! May his soul rest in peace"

Family sources said that the Satyanarayana's last rites will be performed on Saturday.

