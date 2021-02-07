Image Source : TWITTER/INSTAGRAM/ALLUARJUN Telugu actor Allu Arjun's caravan 'Falcon' meets with an accident: Report

Telugu actor Allu Arjun's lavish caravan named 'Falcon' met with an accident near Khammam on Saturday, claimed latest reports. Luckily, the superstar was not present inside the vanity van when the incident took place. However, his make-up team members who were inside the van are all doing fan and have no injuries. The vehicle after shooting was heading to Hyderabad from Maredumilli in the agency area of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. One of his most prized possessions of the actor was hit by another vehicle from behind and now a complaint has been filed at Khammam rural police station.

As per a report in Telangana Today, Arjun was travelling by flight from Rajahmundry after completing the shoot of upcoming blockbuster 'Pushpa.'. Meanwhile, after the accident locals of the area gathered around the vehicle after looking at the actor's logo on the front grill and took selfies.

The actor a few years back shared stunning pictures of 'Falcon' on his social media. He wrote alongside, "Every time I buy something big in my life... there is only one thought in my mind ... “ People have showered soo much love...it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this “ Gratitude forever . Thank you all. It’s my Vanity Van “FALCON”"

According to TOI, the worth of the vehicle is around Rs 7 Crores because of the swanky renovation and interiors. Not only this, but it even dons leather seats, a giant mirror, sophisticated lighting and several entertaining options. The vanity van also has the actor's signature AA logo embossed over it.

Allu Arjun recently appeared on Samantha Akkineni's chat show SamJam with his father Allu Aravind and talked about his personal and professional life. There came a point when he got emotional while talking about the unconditional love of his fans.

Have a look:

On the professional front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumar. The announcement of the film was made recently and the team has already completed two hectic schedules on Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli areas.