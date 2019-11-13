Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn shares Saif Ali Khan's poster as fierce Udhaybhan 

Wednesday, November 13, 2019
     
Ajay Devgn took to social media to share the look of Saif Ali Khan as Udhaybhan from the film Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 13, 2019 13:26 IST
The upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero has already started making noise for many reasons. Firstly, it will be Ajay Devgn's 100th film of his career and not only this the film will also see the actor reuniting with Saif Ali Khan after 13 years. The two actors were last seen in the 2006 released film Omkara. Just a day after Akshay Kumar shared a new poster of the film, the Shivaay actor took to social media to share the Saif's look as the fierce Udaybhan. 

Saif in the new still can be seen sitting on a throne with a sword in his hand. Taking to Instagram, Ajay wrote, "Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai...#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. #TanhajiTrailerOnNov19 #SaifAliKhan @itsKajolD @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm." Have a look:

The Sacred Games actor in a previous interview opened up about his role and said, "Udaybhan Singh Rathod, a great warrior who works as a mercenary for the Mughals, is not your regular baddie but doomed Shakespearean hero who ends up on the other’ side. Even in Amar Katha comics he comes across as a cool dude, the kind Johnny Depp has brought to the screen."

Meanwhile, have a look at some other posters here:

Talking about the film, the plot will revolve around the story of a military leader Tanaji Malusare in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji who was the founder of the Maratha Empire in the 17th century India. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

 

