Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn shares Saif Ali Khan's poster as fierce Udhaybhan 

The upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero has already started making noise for many reasons. Firstly, it will be Ajay Devgn's 100th film of his career and not only this the film will also see the actor reuniting with Saif Ali Khan after 13 years. The two actors were last seen in the 2006 released film Omkara. Just a day after Akshay Kumar shared a new poster of the film, the Shivaay actor took to social media to share the Saif's look as the fierce Udaybhan.

Saif in the new still can be seen sitting on a throne with a sword in his hand. Taking to Instagram, Ajay wrote, "Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai...#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. #TanhajiTrailerOnNov19 #SaifAliKhan @itsKajolD @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm." Have a look:

The Sacred Games actor in a previous interview opened up about his role and said, "Udaybhan Singh Rathod, a great warrior who works as a mercenary for the Mughals, is not your regular baddie but doomed Shakespearean hero who ends up on the other’ side. Even in Amar Katha comics he comes across as a cool dude, the kind Johnny Depp has brought to the screen."

Meanwhile, have a look at some other posters here:

We started our journey in this industry together...30 years ago.And I’ve seen your graph only grow from strength to strength.And as you are all set to mark your century with #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior,I wish you nothing but lots of love and luck.Shine on my friend @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/HrE1DvPYFW — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 12, 2019

Talking about the film, the plot will revolve around the story of a military leader Tanaji Malusare in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji who was the founder of the Maratha Empire in the 17th century India. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

