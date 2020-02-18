Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tamil filmmaker Raj Kapoor's son Sharook dies at 23

Tamil director Raj Kapoor's son Sharook Kapoor passed away on Monday due to severe cold and weakness at the age of 23. According to media reports, Sharook along with his mom Sajeela Kapoor was on a pilgrimage Mecca, where he took his last breath. The sudden death of their son has left the entire film industry into a state of shock. Meanwhile, Sharook's body is being brought to Chennai from Mecca. The filmmaker always wanted his son to step into the world of showbiz after completing his studies. Actress Khushbu and director C Sundar are said to be very close to Raj Kapoor and family.

Recently, Sharook Kapoor had posted a few photos on his Instagram handle. The photos were from his trip to Mecca. He captioned the picture with a lovestruck heart, and an angel emoticon. Seems like he was having a prayerful trip.

Talking about director Raj Kapoor, he started his career as an assistant director to Film director C. V. Sridhar, who is said to be one of the legends of a golden period of Tamil cinema. Later became an independent director for Thalattu Ketkuthamma. The film features Prabhu and Kanaka in lead roles. He has also directed films, Uthama Raasa, Kusthi, Aval Varuvala and also Nandhini serial. The film, produced by Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan and Kanchana Sivaraman, had musical score by Ilaiyaraaja. It released in November 1991.