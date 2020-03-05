Taimur gives shout-out to paparazzi, says 'Aye bhai log'. Watch this viral video

Taimur was accompanied by his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and grandmother Babita

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur looks cute as a button. No wonder why netizens can't have enough of his photos or videos. Every day, we get a glimpse of the munchkin on social media. On Wednesday, Taimur stepped out of the house with his actress mom and grandmother Babita and his cute antic was captured on the camera.

In a video doing the rounds on the internet, Taimur is seen in the arms of his caretaker followed by his mum and grandmom. As soon as he goes beyond the camera lens, he is heard calling paparazzi, “Aye bhai log”. While Kareena didn't react, Babita was captured smiling at the little one's antics.

In another video, the excited munchkin repeatedly says “doggy, doggy'' on spotting some dogs on the roadside.

Recently, Taimur accompanied his parents for a commercial shoot. Hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori had shared a video from the sets in which munchkin is seen helping him out in handling the hair blower to make Kareena’s hair fly gently. “New assistant or...the boss?!,'' he wrote sharing the video. Reacting to the video, Deepika Padukone told Yianni to “steal him!!!” whereas Alia Bhatt wrote, “Omg!!!!!!!!.

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania went on to ask Kareena and Saif to “bring him to all shoots!”

Kareena and Saif often express their concern regarding the constant media glare that Taimur faces. The Bollywood celebrity duo said that they can't do much about the situation as it is a part and parcel of the industry. However, they try to keep his upbringing as normal as possible, the parents said.