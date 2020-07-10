Image Source : TWITTER/BOLLYWOODADDA Tahir Raj Bhasin wishes Sunil Gavaskar on birthday, says he 'inspired generations of sports men, women'

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is all set to play Sunil Gavaskar in the upcoming film "83", has wished the legendary batsman, who turned 71 on Friday. He thanked the iconic player for inspiring generations of sports men and woman. Tahir said: "I would like to wish him a very Happy Birthday, good health, great energy and a lifetime of happiness. I would also like to thank him for the generations of sports men and woman that his grit, commitment and career has inspired."

The actor had extensive sessions with the legend as the two interacted on the sets of the film "83" too. Tahir said that Gavaskar has an aura of ease and style that charmed everyone.

"It was incredibly encouraging and at the same time daunting to have Sunil Gavaskar visit the sets of 83. He has an aura of ease and style that charmed everyone. Spending time with the master also helped me understand the mind of a champion sports star and how it battles challenges.

"This is something that I have imbibed and continue to carry with me long after we wrapped the films shoot."

"83" starring Ranveer Singh will release this Christmas. Tahir is excited about the development as the coronavirus pandemic derailed the earlier release plans.

"Public health and safety has to be the first priority in our new world and I'm elated that once the dust settles and adequate safety norms are put in place the audience will finally watch the film in theatres. The sense of nostalgia and uncompromising scale on which 83 has been envisioned is what drew me to this exciting project," he said.

Tahir added that viewing the film as a community is what will give people a "sense of being in a real stadium and this will enhance their experience."

