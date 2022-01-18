Follow us on Image Source : PR Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anchal Singh share how they brought the Purva-Vikrant dynamic on-screen

Tahir and Anchal talk about the interesting power dynamic between Vikrant & Purva on Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. Netflix’s pulpy romantic thriller Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is an entertainer through and through. Starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anchal Singh and Shweta Tripathi, it is jam-packed with action, thrill, drama, romance and sizzling chemistry. In this tale of a fascinating love triangle, Tahir is seen receiving the affection of two gorgeous ladies in the series.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein brings to its audiences performances that are real, powerful and unfiltered. The characters portray a vast range of emotions, from love to envy and from violence to passion. But what sets the show apart isn’t just the story or the stellar performances, but a gender and power dynamic that is rarely seen on screen. Bhasin who’s always embodied alpha male characters on screen is seen playing the naive and almost meek Vikrant, at the mercy of the powerful femme fatale Purva. While this reversed chemistry is extremely interesting, it also comes with its fair share of challenges.

Talking about her position of power in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Anchal Singh said, “The thing that drew me the most towards the project was this power my character held. More often than not we see the woman being the object of desire, the trophy that everyone is trying to possess, but in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, it was the opposite. The character of Purva required a certain amount of poise and subtlety, which I tried to bring by letting my silences speak more and becoming that composed yet bringing a strong presence which she possesses.”

Talking about his take on playing Vikrant in this equation, Tahir Raj Bhasin said, “ In the past, I’ve always played strong characters, be it in Walt in Mardaani or Derek in Chichhore so it was an interesting challenge to take up the role of Vikrant who is often submissive due to his circumstances. This specially shows in his interactions with Purva as he is faced with moral dilemmas as he comes to terms with his situation. It was a great experience to work with Anchal and create that tension between the two.”

Watch Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anchal Singh bring something unexpected to your screens with their unforeseen chemistry, equation and a lot more