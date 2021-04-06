Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu completes eight years in Indian cinema

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has completed eight years in Indian Cinema and to mark the occasion, she shared a collage picture of all her movies on social media. The diva took to her Instagram handle and shared various congratulation posts from her fans, who congratulated her on this special day. "8 years since I saw myself speaking in my mother tongue on screen," she wrote alongside the picture on her Instagram Story.

After doing modelling for a few years, the 33-year-old star made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film 'Jhummandi Naadam' and later acted in the 2011 Tamil film, 'Aadukalam'. She made her Hindi film debut with David Dhawan's 2013 comedy-drama 'Chashme Baddoor' which also featured Ali Zafar, Divyenndu, Anupam Kher and late actor Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Throughout the course of her eight-year-long career in the film industry, she has starred in several blockbusters like 'Pink,' 'Badla' (both with megastar Amitabh Bachchan), 'Thappad' (for which she received several awards including 'Best Actor (female) accolade), 'Naam Shabana', 'Judwaa 2', 'Saand Ki Aankh', 'Mission Mangal', 'Manmarziyaan'.

Taapsee's last onscreen appearance was in Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad' which was both a critical and commercial success.

The actress has recently begun filming for her upcoming sports biographical drama 'Shabaash Mithu,' the biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. The 33-year-old star took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the movie, in which she essays the role of the Indian women's cricket captain. "Let’s go....Day 1 ! #ShabaashMithu #WomenInBlue," she wrote.

Besides this, Taapsee has a big line-up ahead. She is part of Haseen Dilruba, a mystery thriller directed by Vinil Mathew. She will share screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film. She will also be seen in Looop Lapeta, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, a Hindi remake of the German film "Run Lola Run", besides the sports drama "Rashmi Rocket".

She also has a sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap.

(With ANI Inputs)