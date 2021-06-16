Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHAYAMABANERJEE Swatilekha Sengupta death: CM Mamata Banerjee, industry colleagues and others mourn the demise

Veteran Bengali actor Swatilekha Sengupta died at a hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon after a long battle with kidney ailments, her family said. She was 71 and survived by husband Rudraprasad Sengupta and daughter Sohini. She was undergoing treatment at the private hospital for the last 24 days after being admitted there with renal problems. She died around 3 pm, Sohini told PTI. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media on Wednesday evening to mourn the demise of veteran theatre actress.

"Saddened at the passing of actor and theatre personality Swatilekha Sengupta. She graced the stage for decades and left her mark through her works. This is a sad day for Bengali theatre. My condolences to her family, colleagues and admirers," CM Banerjee tweeted.

Colleagues in the film industry also mourned the loss and shared condolence.

"I will remember the good times we have spent!! May god wrap his arms around you and comfort you. Love you #swatilekhasengupta," shared her "Dharmajuddha" co-star Subhashree Ganguly.

"Very sad to hear about #SwatilekhaSengupta. RIP. Was fortunate enough to work with her briefly as producer for our film #Chauranga. Unfortunately the desire to direct her will remain unfulfilled. Gone too soon Will remain immortalised for her performance in #GhareBhaire," tweeted director Onir.

"Om shanti. Chole gelen Swatilekha Sengupta. My deepest condolences to her family, may her soul rest in perfect peace," actress Rupanjana Mitra posted.

Swatilekha shot to fame when the late maestro Satyajit Ray cast her as his leading lady in his 1984 classic "Ghare Baire", as the female protagonist Bimala alongside the late Soumitra Chatterjee and Victor Banerjee.

A popular name in the world of Bengali theatre, she paired with Soumitra Chatterjee once again in 2015, in Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's "Bela Seshe".

-With Agency Inputs