Swara Bhasker slams those criticising Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan for naming second son 'Jehangir'

While Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan is yet to show the face of their second son, they have however revealed the name of their newborn. In her recently launched debut book, 'Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be' Bebo has revealed his original name. A report in a leading daily informed that in her book, Bebo has revealed the name of her newborn as Jehangir, the short form of which is apparently Jeh. Soon after this, the unfortunate trend of social media bashing began and the duo received backlash in a similar way after they named their first son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Amid this, Swara Bhasker has come out in their support in a tweet and called all those trolling the couple 'biggest donkeys'. While she did not name Kareena or Saif in her tweet, Swara used #Jehangir as a reference.

Taking to the micro-blogging site on Wednesday, Swara tweeted in Hindi, "Kissi dammpatti ne apne bachchon ke naam rakhe hain, aur woh dammpatti aap nahi hain. Par aapko ispar rai hai ke naam hai aur kyu hai, aur aapke dimaag mein yeh ek mudda hai, jisse aapki bhavnayein aahat hain. Toh aap iss duniya ke sabse bade gadhon mein ek hain. (A couple has named their children, and that couple isn't you. But you have opinions about the names, and in your mind, this is an issue that has hurt your feelings…So you are one of the biggest donkeys in this world!)"



Along with this, Swara also added the hashtags 'Jehangir' and 'mind your own business'.

Take a look:

According to a report, the actress has addressed her little boy 'Jeh' in the book as 'Jehangir' in the caption of one of the images of her book. Kareena and Saif are yet to give any confirmation on the name.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif got married in 2012. They welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. They became parents to Jeh on February 21 this year.

On the professional front, Bebo will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan. Apart from this, she even has Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ in the pipeline.

