Twitter divided after Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor name their second son 'Jehangir'

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have time and again become the reason for online trolling for the name of their kids. The two welcomed their second son earlier this year have reportedly named him 'Jehangir.' It came to light after the actress launched her pregnancy bible on Monday. A report in a leading daily informed that in her book, Bebo has revealed the name of her newborn as Jehangir, the short form of which is apparently Jeh. Soon after this, the unfortunate trend of social media bashing began and the duo received backlash in a similar way after they named their first son, Taimur Ali Khan.

It was Kareena's father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor who in an interview revealed that their grandson has been named Jeh. At that time as well, a section of people on Twitter trolled Saif and Kareena and even started asking them whether they have named the boy after Mughal Emperor Jehangir or Jalluddin Akbar. Twitterati are now divided over the same. On one hand there were people who got really offended and shamed them for naming their boy after a Mughal ruler who allegedly killed Guru Arjan Dev.

On the other hand, there were Netizens who ncame out in their support and lauded them for standing upright by their decision and not bowing down to the hatred that everyone is spreading against the name. See their reactions here:

What do you think about the same?

The couple hasn't shown Jehangir's picture yet. Kareena shared a latest post which comprised of a collage of herself with his two sons and hid the younger one with a sticker. She wrote, "My strength... my pride... my world! #MyPregnancyBook wouldn't be possible without my babies I can't wait for you guys to read about my journey, the experiences, and learnings. The pre-order link is in my bio."

Meanwhile, Saif's sister shared a cryptic post which seemed to be a reply to all the haters on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "Jeh...jaan. What's in a name? Love...live and let it be. Children are God's blessings."