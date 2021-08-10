Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's second son's name is Jehangir and not Jeh; details inside

While Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is yet to reveal the face of her second son, her father Randhir Kapoor had revealed that her second child's name is Jeh. However, in her recently launched debut book, 'Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be' Bebo has revealed his original name. Her book is a comprehensive guide to pregnancy. The actress made the announcement on her son Taimur Ali Khan's fourth birthday last year. Kareena has talked about her journey of motherhood and how she juggled work and her family life in the book.

According to a report, the actress has addressed her little boy 'Jeh' in the book as 'Jehangir' in the caption of one of the images of her book.

Kareena and Saif are yet to give any confirmation on the name. Earlier also the duo faced backlash after naming their firstborn, Taimur Ai Khan. The name proved to be 'objectionable' for some. People questioned their decision to name their son after a Turkish emperor who invaded India by recklessly plundering the country.

Meanwhile Kareena recently shared a picture of her two sons. Alongside, in the caption, she wrote, "My strength... my pride... my world! #MyPregnancyBook wouldn't be possible without my babies I can't wait for you guys to read about my journey, the experiences, and learnings. The pre-order link is in my bio. #3DaysToGo (sic)."

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012. They welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. They became parents to Jeh on February 21 this year. On the work front, Bebo will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan. Apart from this, she even has Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ in the pipeline.