Swara Bhasker files FIR against YouTube influencer for circulating indecent messages, hashtags related to her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SWARA BHASKER Swara Bhasker files FIR against YouTube influencer for circulating indecent clips of her movies

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on Sunday (October 10) filed an FIR against a YouTube influencer at Delhi's Vasant Kunj police station. She has mentioned that the social media user has been circulating some messages on social platforms with the intention to outrage her modesty. Some hashtags have also been circulated with regard to some movie scenes.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a criminal case under sections 354D, 509 of the IPC and 67 of the IT Act. The police are investigating the matter.

On the professional front, Swara was last seen in the short film 'Sheer Qorma' which also stars Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta. 'Sheer Qorma' is based on an LGBTQ+ theme and it narrates the story of love and acceptance, revolving around its leads. The movie is a love story set at the epicentre of a judgmental society that forms preconceived notions about sexuality and relationships and goes to scrutinise love based on gender.

The short film recently won the Equality in Cinema award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Swara recently wrapped shooting for the film 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' along with 'Veere Di Wedding' co-star Shikha Talsania. Directed by Kamal Pandey, 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' also features Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra.

Also read:

The film follows the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives; but what they find instead is an extraordinary adventure. 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar', a Soundarya film production, produced by Vinod Bachchan will be releasing soon