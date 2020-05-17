Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITASEN Sushmita Sen talks about her struggles with Addison's disease, reveals how Nunchaku meditation helped her

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is one of the fittest personalities but how many of you know that she was diagnosed with an auto-immune condition in the year 2014. In her recent inspiring video which she posted on YouTube, the actress talks about she suffered from Addison’s disease which made her tiring. However, with the help of Nunchaku (a Japanese martial arts tool) meditation, she strengthened her body and made herself free from it. Talking about Nunchaku, it happens to be a martial arts weapon that is traditionally used in Okinawan style and comprises two sticks connected with a short chain or rope.

Sushmita wrote an elaborate description for the video which read, "After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years :) To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll.

There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku :))."

She further kept on praising the technique and said, "Aggression out, fight back in & pain turned into an art form :) I healed in time, my Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawls & NO AUTO IMMUNE CONDITION as of 2019. :)) Lesson : NO ONE KNOWS YOUR BODY BETTER THAN YOU, LISTEN TO IT. :) There is a warrior in all of us, never give up!!! Thank you to my Teacher Nupur Shikhare for being my rock through this journey :) I love you guys!!! #ShantiShantiShanti #DuggaDugga."

Sushmita who was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s multistarrer No Problem has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time. But she will soon be making her comeback. However, she hasn't announced anything yet about the project but it is being said that she will be seen in the new show called Aarya.

