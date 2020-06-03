Sushmita Sen returns to screen with Hotstar Special show Aarya. Check out first look

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Sushmita Sen returns to screen with Hotstar Special show Aarya

A decade after her last Hindi film released, actor Sushmita Sen on Tuesday announced her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar's series Aarya. The actor will star in the title role in the Hotstar Specials series, directed by Ram Madhvani. Sushmita took to Instagram to share the first look of the show. "'Because of You... I am.' Aapne bulaya aur hum chale aaye! Hotstar Specials presents #Aarya. Coming soon!" she posted on Instagram.

Other details about the show are currently under wraps.

Sushmita, 44, announced her "second innings" in the showbiz in December 2019. The former Miss Universe was last seen in the 2015 Bengali film "Nirbaak", while Anees Bazmee's multi-starrer comedy "No Problem" marked her last Hindi film in 2010. She is best known for her performances in Bollywood films such as "Biwi No 1", "Zor", "Filhaal", "Main Hoon Na" and "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?".

Recently, Sushmita opened up about her struggle with the autoimmune condition, Addison's disease, which she fought for over four years through Nunchaku workout sessions. While Sushmita had been away from the big screen, she kept the fans entertained with her interesting social media posts with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and two daughters. The actress keeps treating fans with her workout videos with Shawl and garners much praise. Recently, she shared a workout video which was all about what a 'stable relationship needs'. Slaying a yoga posture in the video, Sushmita and Rohman looked madly in love.

Sushmita Sen wrote, "I love you my tough guy Rohman Shawl. A stable relationship needs a balanced center, flexible mind, mutual strength and deep trust. How symbolic is this posture! I love you guys." Rohman shared the same video on Instagram and captioned it, "My strength."

WhileRohman Shawl is 15 years younger than the actress, he fits perfectly into her family and the two are frequently seen complimenting each other on social media. Sushmita has always been quite vocal about her love for boyfriend Rohman as well. She never attempted to hide her relationship from the prying eyes of media.

