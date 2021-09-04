Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN, RENEE Sushmita Sen experiences 'avalanche of blessings' as daughter Renee turns 22; pens heartfelt note

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen turned a year older on Saturday. And to mark her day special, the actress showered her darling daughter with good wishes and lots of love. Sushmita took to her Instagram account and shared some endearing pictures of Renee.

Sharing the pictures, former Miss Universe penned a heartfelt note and wrote, "#faceoflove Happpyyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47 We are 22…how time flies!!! Two decades of being YOUR Maa…what an avalanche of blessings indeed!!! May God always bless you with his best…May you manifest all that your beautiful heart desires!!!We love you Shona….party time #birthdaygirl #duggadugga #mybeautifuldaughter Kisses & a tight collective hug, Alisah & Maa."

Take a look:

Renee who turned twenty-two today looked breathtakingly beautiful. In the first picture, Renee could be seen posing for the camera with a straight face while in the second one she is laughing her heart out.

A few days back, Sushmita dropped an endearing birthday wish for her younger daughter Alisah. She shared a video featuring her daughter’s pictures from when she was a baby till now. The video also features many family portraits, vacation and party pictures too.

Alongside the video, Sushmita wrote, "Happpyyyyy 12th Birthday Alisah To God’s most precious gift & the love of my lifeHapppyyyy Birthday my Shona Maa!! Thank you for being bornyou make this world a beautiful placeadding to each passing momentmore goodness , kindness & love!!! I am soooooo proud of you!!! Congratulations @reneesen47 you are 12 years old as didiwhat a magical journey (sic)."

Renee is the older of Sushmita Sen's two daughters. Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010.

Renee made her acting debut with the short film Suttabaazi by director Kabeer Khurana, which released last year. Renee received praises for her performance. Renee played a rebellious 19-year-old teenager while actor Rahul played her father and Komal Chhabria her mother. Sushmita Sen had written a note about Renee's first acting venture, "What a feeling to see my little Shona take brave steps towards her dreams...to have the courage do so, all on her own!"

On the professional front Sushmita after her appearance in the 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak, made a comeback in 2020 in the web series Aarya. The actress will next be seen in the second season of Aarya.